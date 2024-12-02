Tourist arrivals in October reached an estimated 355,561, an increase of 13.2% compared to October 2023, the NSO said on Monday.

329,388 tourists visited Malta for holiday purposes, and 19,118 tourists for business. The largest share of tourists were aged between 45 and 64 (35.6 per cent), followed by the 25-44 age bracket (35.5 per cent). British, Italian, and German residents made up 43.5 per cent of total tourists.

Total nights spent went up by 7.3 per cent when compared to October 2023, surpassing 2.2 million nights. The largest share of guest nights (87.1 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments. The average length of stay of total inbound tourists stood at 6.2 nights.

Tourist expenditure in October almost reached €356.5 million, an increase of 18.4 per cent over the corresponding month in 2023. The average expenditure per night was estimated at €160.8.

The number of tourists visiting Gozo and Comino, including both same-day and overnight visitors, totalled 203,950, or 57.4 per cent of total tourists.

Malta tourism in October. NSO graphic.

Tourist arrivals in the first 10 months of the year up 19.4%

Tourist arrivals in the first 10 months of 2024 amounted to 3,108,352, an increase of 19.4 per cent over the same period in 2023. Total nights spent by tourists went up by 12.1 per cent, reaching almost 20.0 million nights.

Tourist expenditure was estimated at €2.9 billion, 22.3% higher than that recorded for the same period in 2023. Total expenditure per capita increased to €936 from €914 for the corresponding period in 2023.

The number of tourists visiting Gozo and Comino, including both same-day and overnight visitors, totalled 1,831,807, or 58.9 per cent of total tourists.