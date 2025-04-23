It’s 10.30am on a Saturday. On a short walk from the Phoenicia Hotel to Pjazza Teatru Rjal, six separate groups of tourists are seen gathering with a guide to be shown the highlights of Valletta.

Malta’s tourist guides say the island no longer has a low season, as tourist numbers remain consistently high throughout the year, with some warning the sector cannot keep up with demand.

Their comments follow the latest figures from the National Statistics Office, which show that tourist arrivals in February increased by almost a quarter compared to the same month last year, a remarkable achievement in what is traditionally one of the year’s quietest months.

Tourist guides told Times of Malta they were not surprised by the data, having already experienced a relentless flow of tourists throughout the winter months.

“We haven’t had a low season yet. This is the first time it has happened. The number of tourists has remained consistent throughout the year,” said Christine Seychell from Colour My Travel: Walking Tours, a company that has been operating for over 10 years.

Seychell explained that visitor numbers usually drop between November and February, but these last few months broke the trend. Her company did not anticipate such an influx and now faces a shortage of guides.

“In reality, we don’t have enough guides to accommodate all the tourists.”

Chris Muscat, owner of My Dream Malta Tours, echoed the same sentiment: “We’ve reached a point where there isn’t enough supply to meet the growing demand.”

Muscat explained that while his smaller company may not feel the brunt of the increase in the same way larger operators do, there is still a noticeable struggle to keep up. “We can feel the difference in terms of demand, and as a small company, we struggle to compete,” he said.

“One of the biggest challenges is finding enough qualified guides, as the supply is limited. It’s a real fight to secure good guides, and we’re constantly adjusting to the competition, especially when it comes to pricing.”

But there are limits to how much they can adapt. “There comes a point where we simply can’t compete on rates. We must be original, offer something unique, or go above and beyond to provide value.”

Tourist guides must be licenced in Malta, a process that includes getting a diploma in a training programme such as the Higher National Diploma in Tourist Guiding offered by the Institute for Tourism Studies. Muscat said he believes that sector regulation is needed to raise standards and control the rapid expansion of niche companies entering the market.

Joan Sheridan, a private guide with more than 45 years of experience, said she had never worked so much in her life.

Usually, she would take time off in January or February but this year stayed in Malta due to demand and is planning her break in August instead, a month once considered peak season.

To manage the high volume, Sheridan said guides are coordinating through group chats to share availability and ensure fair distribution of work.

She noted the profile of her clients has shifted in recent years. Now focused on private tours, they are “quality tourists”, generally visitors willing to spend more to enjoy high-end experiences.

Sheridan observed a rise in American tourists in the first half of the year and more Australians in the second, a trend other guides also confirmed. Growth was also noted in the Polish market.

Sheridan said the tourism boom is part of a wider global trend. “As long as there are flights, cruises, and accommodation, people will come.”

Meanwhile, the government’s Malta Vision 2050, launched last week, aims to grow tourist arrivals to 4.5 million by 2035, an increase of nearly one million over current figures.

In 2024, Malta welcomed around 3.6 million tourists. The government’s plan also aims to triple the sector’s contribution to the economy and double tourist expenditure per night.