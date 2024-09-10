A British tourist has been fined €3,000 and ordered to reimburse KM Malta Airlines after smashing an inner window of one of its aircraft as it flew over the Alps.

The incident happened on Sunday during a flight from London to Malta.

"It’s the stupidest thing I’ve done in my life. I know I’ve let my parents and family down. This isn’t me. I’m so so sorry,” said Anand Rajesh Ganatra, 33, a recruitment manager, as he filed a guilty plea and apologised in court.

The court was told that Ganatra suddenly flipped when a fellow passenger threw something at him, likely to tease him.

Ganatra appears to have overreacted and smashed his hand against the thick perspex window.

“I did not mean to break it... I hit it. It smashed,” explained the soft-spoken man, his right-hand thumb and middle finger thickly bandaged.

The damage to the thick inner window pane was calculated at €2,125.

“Are you aware of that amount of damage?” asked the court.

“I understand. I’m willing to pay right now by debit or credit card,” said the defendant, registering an admission.

The court condemned him to a €3,000 fine and ordered him to reimburse the airline for the damage.

“Make sure that tomorrow at the crack of dawn you come to Valletta to pay your dues,” warned the magistrate.

“Absolutely your honour. I’d like to point out that it’s the stupidest thing I’ve done in my life. I know I’ve let my parents and family down. This isn’t me. I’m so so sorry,” said the man, apologizing profusely for the trouble caused.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone prosecuted.

Lawyer Yana Barbara Sant was legal aid counsel.