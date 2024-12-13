A tourist’s holiday in Malta ended on a sour note when a verbal spat with an airline employee at the departure gate got badly out of hand, landing him on the wrong side of the law.

Nkem Junior Anthony, 32-year-old Nigerian-born with an Irish identity card, was heading home on Tuesday at around 6pm.

An airline employee stopped him at the boarding gate and informed him that he could not take his 10Kg hand luggage on the plane.

The woman asked him to step out of the queue.

A verbal spat ensued between the passenger and the female employee. The man began to record the episode.

His move appeared to upset the airline employee who apparently hit out at the man’s mobile phone, striking it out of his hand.

The passenger reacted by slapping her. The woman fell to the floor.

That violent action landed the passenger under arrest.

He was subsequently escorted to court and charged with disobeying lawful orders, wilfully disturbing the public good order, attempting to use force and causing slight injuries.

The defendant registered an admission and was conditionally discharged for one year.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone prosecuted.

Lawyer Martina Herrera was legal aid counsel.