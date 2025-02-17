Tourists spent more money but stayed for shorter holidays on average in the last quarter of 2024, compared to the previous year, according to a survey commissioned by the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association.

The Deloitte study, carried out by Deloitte, was presented at an event at the Westin Dragonara Hotel on Monday.

Malta attracted a record-breaking 3.56 million tourists in 2024, 19.5 per cent more than the previous year.

Their average daily spend reached €141.91, a 7.5 per cent increase year on year.

However, the average length of stay went down by five per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

Three-star hotels saw the biggest increase in occupancy year on year, with a gain of 4.4 percentage points.

Occupancy levels in five-star hotels in quarter 4 reached 65.7 per cent - an increase of 1.1 percentage points. Four-star occupancy remained approximately at par with 2023 levels (82.6%).

Speaking at the event, MHRA president Tony Zahra welcomed the results, emphasising the need to enhance service excellence, efficiency and productivity, with a stronger focus on attracting higher-spending tourists.

Highlighting that Monday was the UN Global Tourism Resilience Day, he underscored the importance of adopting sustainable strategies to boost Malta's competitiveness and ensure long-term growth.

"Building resilience means ensuring quality across all aspects - product, service and experience. This is key to long-term sustainability economic growth and a dynamic tourism sector ready for future challenges," Zahra said.

Tourism Minister Ian Borg said the results were a testament to the country's enduring ability to attract and retain visitors, and to the efforts of industry professionals. He encouraged hoteliers and other tourism operators to invest more in environmental sustainability, AI-driven systems and higher-quality premium services.

"These remarkable results demonstrate the hard work, adaptability and innovation that define our hospitality sector. But we must not be complacent - we must constantly adapt and optimise. The government is committed to supporting all stakeholders in this direction," Borg said.

Malta Tourism Authority CEO Carlo Micallef said the positive numbers were down to all authorities and organisations pulling the same rope. He also showcased a selection of ads and other marketing efforts that the MTA had undertaken in various countries, particularly in Europe, the US and China. He noted that the MTA was targetting the wealthiest cities in Europe.

MEP Daniel Attard, who sits on the S&D's committee on transport and tourism, noted that Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary recent claims that Malta could accommodate even more tourists might not match with the country's priorities.