Townsquare developers are offering €1 million to Sliema’s Union Club for the use of their car park exit, as well as a yearly €100,000 access fee but its members will be meeting to discuss the proposal that is expected to have a direct impact on their property.

Members have been called to an extraordinary general meeting by the club’s management committee at the end of June to address concerns about the proposed use of its car park exit by the adjacent controversial Townsquare development.

The convening order for June 24 was to discuss the issue that could have “both positive and negative long-term implications” for the club, said its secretary, Josef Loporto.

A quorum of 250 people is needed for the EGM to take place, and the directors of ST Group, the developer, are being invited to attend and address any questions the members may have.

Sliema’s Townsquare project includes a 10-storey hotel and a 28-floor tower on the former site of the Union Club, Villa Drago and residents’ homes.

ST Group’s proposal, put forward by Belair Properties, requests the right of passage to its Townsquare development through the Union Club’s garage to exit onto Tigné Street.

This would be in exchange of a proposed one-time payment of €1 million to the Union Club, €100,000 per year as a rental/access fee, with commission fees covered by ST Group.

It also covered “all the repairs and improvements and no loss of parking spaces to the club’s garage”, its secretary told members.

Belair Property director David Aquilina wrote to club chairperson John Caruana to address concerns about the offer for access, which he said had been brought to his attention and raised directly with developer Michael Stivala of ST Group “in an attempt to find some mutual agreement and achieve a win-win situation for both parties”.

Aquilina also emphasised, however, that the Townsquare project already had a “valid” building permit and that “construction can start tomorrow based on plans that were already approved a few years ago and this without any hindrance”.

He pointed out that the objection currently being contested was the result of an application for “minor amendments” to the originally approved permit.

Despite the outcome of any appeals board, ST Group could still opt to develop the project under the terms of the original permit, which has been validated and for which any objection period has expired, he said.

Notwithstanding this, ST Group has continued to actively engage with the objectors to address any concerns, he said.

These included the request for Union Club members to be able to access the upper-level car park from Tigné Street, creating a two-lane system at this exit just for those wanting to use this level.

The suggestion was not deemed feasible due to the existing width of the car park entrance and ST Group could not commit to it at this stage.

Following an architect’s assessment, creating a car entrance and exit from Tigné Street was unlikely to work in practice and could cause unnecessary inconvenience, the developers maintained.

However, the club’s suggestion to reposition the pay station at the exit level of the car park to facilitate the flow of vehicles has been taken on board, they pointed out.

Residents remained unconvinced that the existing congestion would not be aggravated by the development

The request to prevent delivery trucks from using the Union Club exit to avoid unnecessary traffic and inconvenience was also noted by ST Group and the parking layout has been amended for heavy vehicles to go out from the direction of Qui-si-Sana.

“It has been agreed that no heavy vehicles will be allowed to use the Union Club exit, and this would be controlled by using, for example, clear height restriction barriers.”

The club also requested that the car park exit be manned by a guard even at night, and ST Group would be providing this in line with its obligation to include security within the development.

The quantity of vehicles exiting the Union Club was also a worry to its members but ST Group said it has addressed the matter by providing the alternative exit towards Qui-si-Sana for patrons using the Townsquare car park.

“This now means that, at any given time, the flow of vehicles is distributed among two exits and not as originally proposed.”

The issue of access to the development has been a bone of contention, and, last year, Sliema residents protested about the “unsafe” use of one tunnel underlying the Townsquare seafront apartments on Qui-si-Sana for this purpose.

The single entry/exit point for an 800-car garage and a prospective 3,000 daily trips to a “monster” development in an already gridlocked area were highlighted by those living there.

They claimed more traffic would be generated by the daily movement of thousands of vehicles in and out of a single tunnel to the Townsquare project.

But Stivala had dismissed these concerns, saying they were “entirely unfounded” and that the entry/exit strategy had received official approval in the initial permit granted many years ago.

He said all existing apartment owners were fully informed about this when making their purchase decisions. But they, on the other hand, maintained the latest permit “bore no resemblance” to its original version.

Referring to the “serious” lack of studies to measure the effect of the substantial increase in traffic and pollution, the late lawyer, Tanya Sciberras Camilleri, had said an impact assessment did not measure the overall cumulative effect on Tigné, considering other major developments on the peninsula.

But Stivala had counteracted this, saying a comprehensive green transport strategy, incorporating various measures aimed at optimising traffic flow and enhancing safety, was implemented to address any potential concerns.

While he anticipated, through the adoption of “advanced traffic management technologies”, smooth access to the site, without significantly impacting conditions in Qui-si-Sana, residents remained unconvinced that the existing congestion would not be aggravated by the development.