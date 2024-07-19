Toyota Malta is eager to showcase its extensive range of hybrid vehicles, designed to meet the needs and tastes of every driver looking for a solution which is right for them and for our planet. Hybrid technology is practical and easily accessible. It allows the customer to achieve immediate significant reductions in fuel costs and in CO2, without having to overcome any practical and behavioural barriers.

Toyota’s innovative self-charging hybrid technology means fewer stops at the fuel station and eliminates the need for plugging in, offering unparalleled convenience for all types of drivers. Currently in the fifth hybrid generation, and a pioneer in the development of electrified vehicles for over 25 years, Toyota’s hybrid vehicles demonstrate the dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility.

James Gatt, marketing manager at Michael Debono Limited, commented: “Toyota’s commitment to providing an accessible EV technology underscores our belief in an inclusive approach to achieving carbon neutrality for the benefit of the whole society. We invite everyone to visit the Toyota showroom in Zebbug, to experience firsthand how Toyota’s innovative hybrids offer the most comfortable, fuel saving and power efficient journeys, switching seamlessly between petrol and EV power.”

Explore the future of sustainable driving through a remarkable line up of hybrid vehicles, including the compact Yaris, perfect for navigating urban streets; the SUV Yaris Cross, which offers versatility and style; the sleek Corolla Hatchback and the dynamic Corolla Touring Sports, for those who desire sportiness along with efficiency; the all-new spacious C-HR, which combines cutting-edge technology with comfort; and the rugged RAV4, ideal for adventure seekers who demand efficient power.

Toyota hybrids come with an outstanding warranty, offering up to 15 years of coverage on the hybrid battery and up to 10 years on the entire vehicle (terms and conditions apply). They also maintain their value well, experiencing lower depreciation rates over time. Additionally, drivers can enjoy the complete absence of range anxiety, thanks to the dependable and efficient hybrid technology that seamlessly combines electric and gasoline power.

For more motoring news visit timesmotors.com