This year marks a proud milestone for TradeMalta as it celebrates its 10th anniversary – a decade dedicated to empowering Malta-based businesses to succeed beyond national borders. Since its inception as a public-private partnership, TradeMalta has played a crucial role in Malta’s economic development, thanks to the unwavering support and collaboration of its shareholders – the Government of Malta and The Malta Chamber – as well as its strategic partner, HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Dr Ian Borg, hailed TradeMalta’s impact, stating, “The 10th anniversary of TradeMalta marks a significant milestone for Malta’s economic development and international engagement, as this partnership between the Government of Malta and The Malta Chamber continues to support local businesses in succeeding beyond our shores. Since its inception, TradeMalta has been at the forefront of helping Malta based enterprises navigate international markets. From start-ups to established firms, businesses have benefitted from its strategic guidance, financial assistance, and deep market expertise.”

Highlighting TradeMalta’s pivotal role beyond mere financial support, Dr Borg added, “TradeMalta has become a strategic enabler of Malta’s international economic diplomacy, translating policy into real-world partnerships, trade flows, and business success stories. Its work perfectly aligns with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism’s broader mission to promote trade, investment, and global economic cooperation to augment national prosperity and resilience. Over the past decade, TradeMalta has assisted hundreds of companies through bespoke training, internationalisation programmes such as digital marketing. One such initiative, the Export Response Scheme, assisted around 120 companies to mitigate the disruptions of global economic shocks during the pandemic, helping them adapt and thrive.”

Concluding, the Minister added, “TradeMalta’s contribution over the past ten years has helped businesses internationalise, while supporting the country as it reimagined its role in the global economy. As we face a rapidly evolving geopolitical and economic environment, the efforts of TradeMalta are more relevant than ever. I am confident that this dynamic institution will continue to empower our businesses and strengthen Malta’s global footprint in the years to come.”

Indeed, over the past decade, TradeMalta has organised trade missions to numerous countries including Rwanda, Oman, India, Bulgaria, Turkey, Dubai, Morocco, Ghana, Ethiopia, Japan, Saudi Arabia and more – facilitating new market opportunities for Maltese enterprises. It has also supported specific industries to access new markets, by organising Malta pavilions at major global trade events such as Gulfood in Dubai and Anuga in Cologne, where Malta’s food and beverage producers showcase Malta’s culinary heritage, quality and creativity.

TradeMalta supports Malta based businesses not only through financial assistance, but also by providing a wide range of non-financial services – including the knowledge, tools, and networks needed to thrive internationally. From market research, training and capacity building to hands-on support at international trade fairs, TradeMalta actively helps Malta-based companies take confident steps into new markets. The organisation recently launched its newly revamped website — a powerful knowledge hub for exporters, offering resources such as market intelligence, trade data, training materials, and practical support for every stage of the internationalisation journey.

Representing The Malta Chamber, its President William Spiteri Bailey reflected on the strong partnership that has underpinned TradeMalta’s success. “The Malta Chamber has actively supported TradeMalta’s evolution into a national platform that empowers local enterprises to thrive in global markets. Our collaboration is grounded in the shared conviction that internationalisation is a cornerstone of sustainable and resilient economic growth,” he remarked.

Spiteri Bailey also emphasised the importance of TradeMalta’s practical support in today’s global context, “This journey toward international expansion requires thoughtful planning and expert guidance. In a competitive and often complex global environment, businesses face critical questions when identifying and pursuing opportunities abroad. The challenges can be significant, ranging from understanding diverse regulatory frameworks and gauging political and economic stability, to adapting to unfamiliar business cultures. In addressing these challenges, TradeMalta plays a vital role. Through its services and expertise, it provides businesses with the insights and support necessary to take their first steps into international markets or to expand and solidify their existing global footprint.”

He continued, “Among its most valuable contributions, TradeMalta offers a suite of support schemes that facilitate participation in international trade events, business missions, and trade fairs. Even in an increasingly digital age, the enduring importance of face-to-face networking and on-the-ground presence cannot be overstated. Beyond these initiatives, TradeMalta also offers assistance through networking and brokerage events, market readiness programmes, and tailored research—tools that are indispensable for strategically entering and sustaining a presence in foreign markets.”

He concluded, “The relevance of TradeMalta’s work is further underscored by the current geopolitical climate. In an era of shifting trade relations and challenged multilateral structures, it is more important than ever for businesses to have access to reliable, fact-based expertise that helps them navigate uncertainty with confidence. This 10th anniversary stands as a powerful testament to the value of strong public private collaboration. It is my sincere hope that TradeMalta continues to build on its mission, driving even greater success for Malta’s business community in the decade to come.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. has also been a steadfast partner of TradeMalta since its founding. CEO Geoffrey Fichte reaffirmed HSBC’s support, “HSBC Malta would like to congratulate TradeMalta as it marks its 10th Anniversary. We have provided our support to TradeMalta since its inception and have recently renewed our agreement for a further period, which is testament to our belief that our joint forces add value and deliver tangible outcomes to Maltese businesses and the Maltese economy.”

He continued, “Our long standing partnership centres around our unwavering commitment and resolve to support Maltese businesses’ expansion into international markets, working in tandem to propel their growth. TradeMalta plays a vital role in helping Maltese businesses to internationalise by providing expert advice, training and support. It provides practical tools that help its members navigate today’s dynamic business environment and explore new opportunities outside our shores. HSBC Malta’s support in these endeavours has been invaluable in helping local companies succeed on the world stage. We are proud to be able to support TradeMalta, local businesses, and the economy to prosper and grow”.

Representing the Government’s equity holding in this dynamic Public Private Partnership with the Malta Chamber, TradeMalta’s Chairman David Matrenza spoke passionately of the commitment and excellent working relationship between the Government and the Malta Chamber of Commerce in ensuring that the needs of local businesses, large and small, are addressed and met. Mr Matrenza wished to thank all the staff at TradeMalta as well as all those involved directly and indirectly for their commitment and support. He expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders over the past decade without whose contributions TradeMalta would not be where it is today, in particular he took the opportunity to thank all past Chairpersons and Directors for their leadership. TradeMalta has truly been a success story as a Public Private Partnership.

Matrenza also wished to thank HSBC for their unwavering support over the years. He reiterated that PPPs can work and that together we are stronger and can serve the business community better. TradeMalta has over the past decade been able to empower Maltese businesses, large and small, to dream bigger, aim higher, and succeed internationally, and long may this continue.

TradeMalta’s CEO, Anton Buttigieg, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of partnership and resilience, especially during the challenging periods. “The past decade has been a testament to the power of collaboration. Our stakeholders have been instrumental in shaping TradeMalta into the dynamic organisation it is today. Through TradeMalta, I have had the privilege of meeting countless innovative and courageous entrepreneurs who are leading Malta-based businesses to new heights across the globe. It has been an honour to support these individuals and their organisations to the best of our ability. As we look to the future, we are committed to building on this strong foundation, expanding our reach, and offering even greater support to those ready and willing to explore new horizons.”

TradeMalta’s 10th anniversary stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved through a clear vision, dedication, and partnership. With renewed energy and a clear focus on the future, TradeMalta is poised to continue strengthening Malta’s global business footprint - and to keep empowering Malta based businesses to expand internationally, for many years to come.