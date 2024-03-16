TradeMalta is currently in Ethiopia, assisting Malta-based businesses to unlock new opportunities.

The trade delegation, which is being organised by TradeMalta in collaboration with the Ethiopian Investment Commission, is made up of 16 enterprises coming from different sectors – education and training, construction and building maintenance services, medical equipment, business consultancy, manufacturing, energy and sustainable solutions, ICT, financial services, and architectural and design professional services. Malta Enterprise, MCAST and the Institute of Tourism Studies are also part of the delegation.

Being the seat of the African Union, Ethiopia presents attractive opportunities for Malta-based businesses exploring new avenues for export and international expansion. Moreover, Ethiopia serves as a hub in Eastern Africa, acting as a vital gateway to tap into the broader East African market. This provides huge potential for fostering mutually beneficial economic growth and collaboration between the two nations.

The multi-sector business mission currently in Addis Ababa aims to assist Malta-based businesses to extend their reach into this untapped market, while capitalising on the significant benefits brought about by the setting up of Malta's embassy in Addis Ababa two years ago. Through leveraging this diplomatic milestone, delegates can unlock new growth opportunities in the vibrant economic landscape of Addis Ababa and beyond.

Anton Buttigieg, CEO of TradeMalta commented: “This Trade Mission is an important milestone to consolidate commercial ties between Malta and Ethiopia as it will unlock untapped investment opportunities. During our first visit we are providing Malta-based businesses with insights into the intricacies of conducting business in Ethiopia. It is encouraging that so many businesses are showing an increasing interest in doing business in this part of the world.

TradeMalta encourages Malta-based companies interested in taking their business across borders to reach out with their ideas and plans and avail themselves of our support and services. We look forward to offering guidance and resources to materialise their internationalization plans into successful cross-border endeavors’.

TradeMalta is organising the first Malta – Ethiopia business forum in Addis Ababa with key Ethiopian stakeholders. This will be followed by a business-to-business matchmaking session that will provide an opportunity to the Maltese delegation to discuss potential business opportunities.

For more information about the services offered by TradeMalta visit www.trademalta.org or call on 2247 2400.