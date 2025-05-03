A man has been fined over €23,000 after he pleaded guilty to human trafficking charges.

Joshi Memadathil Mani was arraigned and charged with human trafficking and assisting individuals to enter Malta in breach of the provisions of the Immigration Act.

Mani was arrested after Identità received an email about a temping agency that was allegedly facilitating the entry of third-country nationals into Malta without securing employment in advance.

The temping agency was applying on behalf of third-country nationals by submitting documents to Identità through its online portals. Identità suspected that some of the 'Declaration of Posting' were fake.

The agency declared that the outlet Shakes 'n Bakes owned by Christian Mansueto needed 20 employees. However, the outlet’s director declared with Identità that the signatures on the declaration were forged and denied ever submitting such documents with the government agency.

During the police investigation, it emerged that three Indian nationals were contacted by a certain “Matthew” over WhatsApp offering assistance to find a job in Malta.

The first Indian national was offered a waiting job for €1,000 a month. However, he was told that to get the job he needs to make an initial payment to facilitate the process.

The prospective worker paid €1,955 to a number associated with the accused., after which he received an 'Approval in Principle' letter. He then paid an additional €3,000 to Mani’s number and €600 for securing an appointment with Visa Facilitation Services.

The man arrived in Malta and met with a woman who was meant to help him to complete his work visa application. The woman in question, who met the other two workers, was arraigned and charged earlier this year. She was convicted upon her own admission and fined.

In August 2023, the man received a refusal from Identità after the documents were deemed invalid. More than a year later, Mani refunded the man over €5,000 for the fees paid prior to coming to Malta.

Another Indian national told the police that he paid €5,100, including the visa fee to come to Malta. In this case, his visa application was rejected. He travelled to Malta and contacted Mani who instructed him to meet the same woman.

In his meeting with this woman, the victim saw Mani handing a wad of cash to the woman, sparking suspicions. After his single work permit application was cancelled, the woman promised him a job at a Buġibba hotel. But this never materialised with Mani informing him that he would need to pay more money to the woman.

A third Indian national similarly told the police that he was offered a waiter job in exchange for a fee of €1,800. The man paid the fee but was instructed to pay an additional €2,300 after receiving the Approval in Principle letter.

He was requested a further €1,200 to renew the AIP letter after he could not secure an appointment with VFS. He was asked to pay an additional €750 to resolve the issue and asked to come to Malta via Germany. His application was rejected by Identità on the basis that the documents were forged.

The accused asked the man to meet with the same woman, and she advised him to contact a lawyer for a new visa application. However, he was soon informed that his status in Malta became illegal.

The Malta Malayalee Association intervened and Mani was instructed to refund the amounts paid to the man.

The police eventually arrested three individuals Mani, the woman and "Matthew", who agreed to testify under oath.

The woman was arraigned, pleaded guilty and was handed a two-year prison term suspended for four years, in addition to imposing a fine of €23,500.

She led the police to Kenneth Portelli, who is currently undergoing separate proceedings telling the investigators he had provided the forged declarations. He denies the charges.

Mani pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

The court took into consideration the man’s guilty plea, his clean criminal record, the nature of the offences and the circumstances of the case, in which only three foreign workers fell victims. It also gave weight to the fact that the man had reimbursed the three victims for the expenses incurred in travelling to Malta, even before he was arraigned in court.

Mani was ordered to pay a €23,293 fine in monthly instalments over a period of three years.

The court issued a restraining order in favour of the three victims for two years.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the case.

Police inspector Karl Roberts prosecuted. Lawyers Jacob Magri and Arthur Azzopardi represented the accused.