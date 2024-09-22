Statistics indicate that the iGeneration/Gen Z, i.e., people born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, are turning out to be the highest achievers regarding education, compared with the previous generations. However, challenges still abound within the Maltese education milieu.

Indeed, a 2020 report compiled by the European Commission has pointed to the existence of problems such as insufficient support for students with special needs, large class sizes and an urgent need for a greater focus on critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

However, a new focus shift is emerging that can certainly help resolve these issues. This shift involves switching from the mentality of using AI to enhance education to preparing learners and educators for an AI-driven future. This significant para­digm shift was the central theme of the 16th annual International Conference on Education and New Learning Technologies (Edulearn24), held in Palma de Mallorca last July.

One of the key issues highlighted at the conference was the uneven and fragmented adoption of AI across educational institutions. This gap between AI’s potential and its practical implementation is influenced by the complexity of the technology, diverse user needs, differences in funding and resources, disparities in educator training, diversity in stages of AI readiness, and significant ethical considerations.

While AI can enhance learning experiences and outcomes, it is essential to preserve the human touch in education

Ethical training for AI implementation in education is currently limited, and there is a prevalent techno-centric viewpoint within the educational sector. This perspective is often criticised for prioritising technological capabilities over the essential human element – teachers and educators.

While AI can enhance learning experiences and outcomes, it is essential to preserve the human touch in education, ensuring that learners receive personalised attention and support from educators, and developing comprehensive perspectives useful for making decisions with the most morally desirable outcome when deploying AI in educational contexts.

Educators are vital for the successful integration of AI in education and are responsible for aligning AI tools with educational objectives and the distinct needs of the learners that they teach. Unfortunately, although the benefits of AI are recognised, many educators are not sufficiently prepared in terms of AI readiness for the shift to AI-enhanced educational settings, resulting in a delay in its effective application.

To address these challenges, a collaborative team from Dublin City University, the University of Twente, Learning Hub Friesland and Mendel University in Brno, led by MCAST’s Applied Research and Innovation Centre (ARIC), introduced the ‘Zenith’ framework at Edulearn24. This innovative approach can be seen as a tool that helps prepare educators for the AI era.

The six pillars of the ‘Zenith’ framework.

The framework focuses on developing subject-teaching skills and creating learning solutions within the class context. The support for research and innovation (R&I) is identified as a cornerstone for educational evolution, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between educators and R&I support professionals in enhancing education methodologies and academic research. This synergy is crucial for fostering a nurturing environment conducive to shared learning and technological ability.

Based on six solid pillars, the ‘Zenith’ is designed to foster a schooling milieu where educators, empowered with the latest technological tools and methodologies, can guide learners through the complexities of the modern world.

By bridging the existing chasms in R&I and educational practices, ‘Zenith’ sets the stage for a future where educators and learners alike can excel in an increasingly AI-driven society, thus enhancing the overall quality and impact of educational outcomes.

The conference underscored the need for a holistic approach that integrates technological advancements with essential human elements to ensure personalised attention and support from educators, transforming them and their pupils from AI novices to proficient users.

The discussions and initiatives from Edulearn24 highlight the urgent need for an educational transformation that leverages AI to enhance learning outcomes and equips the workforce for an AI-driven world. The shift from ‘AI for Education’ to ‘Education for AI’ marks a pivotal moment in how we approach learning and teaching, and can transform our reality by ushering in a future where technology and human ingenuity work hand in hand.

Judita Tomaskinova is deputy director of Research & Innovation, Applied Research and Innovation Centre, MCAST.