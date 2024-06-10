Trane, a leading provider of cooling, heating and refrigeration systems, recently held an informative seminar at the Westin Dragonara Resort.

The event, titled ‘Holistic Electric Solutions’ was organised in partnership with Trane’s local agents, Satariano Ltd, and attracted a diverse group of local engineers and maintenance personnel.

Ray Satariano, director of Satariano Ltd, kicked off the seminar by expressing pride in their longstanding partnership with Trane.

“Satariano has represented Trane for years, supplying chillers to local hotels, factories, shopping centres and hospitals, while also offering outstanding seasonal servicing,” he noted.

Satariano praised Trane’s reputation for providing energy-efficient and sustainable refrigeration solutions.

Nicholas Bau followed with an overview of Trane’s legacy and mission.

“Our goal is to enhance the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments,” he said.

The seminar continued with Cristiano Olivieri’s presentation on high-temperature heating, simultaneous heating and cooling, and low-temperature cooling followed by the latest in new refrigerant.

After lunch, Trane concluded with an in-depth look at Trane’s service portfolio and long-term maintenance plans.

Trane is renowned for its technical expertise across various building types, ensuring that initial specifications are precisely met. During the design stage, Trane engineers work closely with customers to select the best equipment and control solutions tailored to their specific needs. As pioneers in the industry, Trane continually leads with the latest technologies and innovations.

Trane, a subsidiary of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, offers tailored, forward-thinking solutions for commercial and industrial applications. The company excels in digital and manufacturing excellence and is committed to decarbonising the built environment for the benefit of people and the planet.

Trane provides customers with innovative solutions that optimise indoor environments through a broad portfolio of climate solutions, energy and sustainability services, and building automation systems. The company empowers executives, engineers, contractors, facility managers and building owners across various sectors, including education, healthcare, government, data centres, retail and commercial real estate. With global expertise and local execution, Trane identifies and implements the highest quality solutions for its clients.