EY Malta, in collaboration with Times of Malta, hosted the Education Reimagined event, bringing together educators, industry leaders and policymakers to address a crucial question: is the Maltese education system preparing students for tomorrow’s workforce? The consensus was clear: transformation is not just necessary; it is overdue.

The event, opened by Kevin Mallia, consulting partner at EY Malta, highlighted the urgent need for Malta to modernise its education system through collaboration, innovation and systemic reform.

He emphasised the importance of aligning educational systems with job market needs, advocating for a culture of innovation and critical thinking that encourages lifelong learning across all ages. This mindset shift is essential for ongoing upskilling beyond formal education.

Drawing on insights from the World Economic Forum’s ‘Future of Jobs Report 2025’, the author noted that by 2030, nearly 40% of core job skills will have changed. There is increasing demand for roles such as big data specialists, AI engineers and UX designers, while traditional administrative jobs decline.

In Malta, 54% of the workforce is misaligned with their qualifications, and 24.5% of candidates lack essential skills like adaptability and teamwork, undermining the island’s attractiveness to foreign investors.

There is need for a shift from traditional classroom settings to experiential learning, where all stakeholders collaborate for the benefit of students and the workforce. Seven strategic pillars to reshape Malta’s educational landscape were proposed:

1. Curriculum modernisation: replace outdated models with approaches that equip students with transversal and digital skills, focusing on experiential and project-based learning.

2. Embedding transversal competencies: integrate creativity, emotional intelligence and resilience into learning at all levels.

3. Expanding experiential learning: increase opportunities for practical experience, in collaboration with industry.

4. Strengthening collaboration: foster partnerships between educational institutions, employers and policymakers to support students’ career transitions.

5. Prioritising lifelong learning: ensure continuous learning is a key focus.

6. Investing in educator training: equip teachers with modern tools and guidance for industry-relevant career paths.

7. Emphasising STEM and green skills: adapt education to meet the evolving demands of the workforce.

There is need for a shift from traditional classroom settings to experiential learning

Amitabh Jhingan, EY-Parthenon Global Education sector leader, shared insights into student expectations, highlighting the need for a sense of belonging, effective use of digital technology and personalised learning experiences. These demands underscore a shift towards learner-centred education that is accessible and outcome-focused.

Neil Attard, director for digital literacy and transversal skills, articulated a vision for enhancing digital literacy and innovation in education. He stressed the importance of aligning education with future workforce needs, supported by a digital education strategy built on nurturing digital citizens, empowering educators, promoting community engagement and enriching digital resources.

Throughout the event, attendees reflected on five core questions regarding the necessity for change, responsibility for leadership, existing initiatives and potential actions. The discussions underscored that reform is a collective responsibility involving government, educators, employers and society.

The panel discussion addressed the evolving landscape of Maltese education, focusing on the importance of career goal conversations and empowering teachers to adapt to changing strategies.

The traditional focus on knowledge acquisition is shifting towards developing skills and attitudes, with an emphasis on lifelong learning. The “human edge” in the context of AI and technology was also discussed, highlighting the need for essential transversal skills.

As the global workforce evolves at an unprecedented pace, Malta cannot afford to remain stagnant. With nearly a third of jobs projected to be significantly altered by AI within the next decade, education can no longer remain rooted in outdated paradigms.

To remain competitive and resilient, we must reimagine education as a shared national priority. This means fostering innovation in curriculum design, investing in educator development, promoting experiential and lifelong learning and embedding transversal skills across all levels.

Educators must champion learner-centred teaching and real-world learning experiences. Policymakers must enable reform by aligning policy with future labour market needs. Industry leaders must strengthen collaboration with schools and universities to ensure relevance and accessibility.

Ultimately, the future belongs to those who prepare for it and for Malta, that preparation must begin now. The responsibility for transformation lies with all of us.

Ediana Guillaumier is EY Malta senior manager, People Consulting and Learning.