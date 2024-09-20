Discover how Salvo Grima Group, a Maltese-owned international distributor and supply chain leader, future-proofed its ERP and CRM systems to meet the demands of its data-driven strategy.

Company overview

From legacy systems to data-driven success: The story of Salvo Grima

Salvo Grima, a leading supply chain Group of Companies with a long history dating back to 1860, has embarked on a journey to become a data-driven organisation. Founded in Malta, the company has grown into a global powerhouse focused on supply chain services: distribution, international wholesale, ship supply and travel retail, reaching clients in over 50 countries and operating in strategic locations, particularly in the North, East and Central Africa and the Mediterranean.

With a multinational team of over 250 employees, all contributing to the Group's long-term vision, Salvo Grima is committed to a respectful and proactive approach to business. Through partnerships with large multinationals and medium-sized companies representing leading global brands and value ranges in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods sector, the Group is poised for further growth and success.

Despite its impressive network, until recently, Salvo Grima faced the challenge that siloed systems, and manual processes hindered the use of valuable data to make informed decisions. The siloed systems created havoc in 2 ways:

The highly manual and error-prone processing made operations slow and expensive while hindering their ability to work efficiently and competitively with their international partner and competitors.

They were limiting their ability to access and utilise their data for day-to-day decision making.

The challenge of change: The desire for data-driven decisions

Salvo Grima Group embarked on a transformative journey with a clear vision: to become a data-driven organisation. In the fast-paced digital landscape, the ability to utilise data to make insightful decisions is critical. Salvo Grima Group set out to gain deep operational insights through advanced data analytics to optimise its services, increase customer satisfaction and secure a competitive advantage.

However, moving to a data-driven model presented the company with significant challenges, particularly in terms of system integration and associated costs. The changeover required an overhaul of systems, new integrations and increased costs and time. Salvo Grima needed a solution that combined efficiency with expertise to make this transition seamless and effective.

Salvo Grima underwent a rigorous evaluation process to find the ideal system to integrate their various data sources. The implemented solution: MuleSoft is an integration and automation software that enables organisations to connect applications, data and devices in on-premises and cloud-based environments. Having worked with iMovo Ltd. for more than ten years and their experience with MuleSoft implementations and integrations, Salvo Grima was convinced by the partner's comprehensive product and service offering.

Seamless integration and tangible benefits

Within a few months of implementing MuleSoft, the Salvo Grima Group streamlined its processes, eliminated complex re-integrations and significantly reduced both time and costs. Now any software change could be managed with a simple URL customisation in MuleSoft, resulting in significant time and cost savings.

The benefits of data integration extended beyond the IT department. The entire organisation, from ERP to reporting and time and attendance systems, gained access to accurate and readily available data. This eliminated the need for time-consuming and error-prone manual data import. Thanks to the accurate data, Salvo Grima was able to make quick, data-driven decisions, increasing overall efficiency.

Competitive advantage through automation

MuleSoft Automation’s ability to increase productivity and solve business process complexity freed up valuable resources. Salvo Grima was now able to focus on strategic initiatives and growth opportunities instead of dwelling on mundane tasks. This newfound agility gave the company a significant competitive advantage and enabled it to remain at the forefront of its industry.

A testament to a successful partnership

The collaboration with iMovo has been extremely positive for Salvo Grima. Relying on iMovo’s expertise in implementing, customising and supporting the solution, Salvo Grima has been able to exploit the full potential of MuleSoft. MuleSoft's outstanding features include a reduction in maintenance and costs and increase in team flexibility. Thanks to MuleSoft, organisations increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs and shorten time-to-market by simplifying complex business processes.

“While all projects come with their challenges, iMovo consistently ensured the right solutions were implemented. The delivered system was not only scalable but also highly effective. The team’s work clearly demonstrates their strong technical and analytical capabilities.” said Etienne Borg, Head of Business Application & Data Analysis at Salvo Grima.

The power of embracing technology

Salvo Grima’s journey to becoming a data-driven organisation highlights the transformative power of technology. By utilising MuleSoft integrations, they have successfully overcome their challenges and are well on their way to achieving their strategic goals.

This success story underscores the transformative power of data-driven strategies. By working with iMovo and MuleSoft, Salvo Grima has not only overcome challenges, but also paved the way for future growth and innovation.

iMovo is a Salesforce Premier Implementation Partner and has acquired extensive experience working with organisations of different sizes and across various industries. This relationship has allowed iMovo to help companies like Salvo Grima Group increase their productivity, simplify their business processes, and provide the best possible customer experience. The entire team is committed to finding the perfect solution for the challenges each customer faces on their digital transformation journey. Contact iMovo at info@imovo.com to discover customised solutions for your business.

Disclaimer: All products and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. To the best of our knowledge, all information was correct at the time of publication. This information is subject to change without notice.