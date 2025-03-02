The Victor Pasmore Gallery and Inizjamed, in collaboration with Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, are organising a translation workshop. The event is taking place on March 5.

The two-and-a-half-hour workshop shall begin at Victor Pasmore Gallery at 5pm where participants will first be given a tour of the gallery. From then on, the participants will be instructed to take down notes related to these artworks but also to their surroundings. The workshop will continue at the Valletta Design Cluster at 6.15pm.

This second part will focus on the translation aspect of the workshop. Participants will be free to engage in a translation task of their choosing inspired by the works of Pasmore.

Visit here for more information and to book.