People buying an imported used electric vehicle could get up to €6,000 in grants under new schemes unveiled by Transport Malta on Friday.

The schemes also include grants to buy e-kick scooters or wheelchair-accessible vehicles and money to install photovoltaic panels on buses, trailers and large trucks.

Incentives to scrap old petrol or diesel-powered vehicles and replace them with lightly-used electric vehicles, however, are the most likely to catch motorists’ eyes.

Anyone buying a used EV that is up to six months old is eligible for up to €4,000 in grants, with additional money offered to those who scrap an ICE [Internal Combustion Engine] car that is at least 10 years old in the process.

Grants vary based on the age of the EV being purchased and vehicle being scrapped, with grants for passenger cars and vans (categories M1 and N1) more generous than those for motorcycles, tricycles and quads.

Scrappage grants are also higher if the vehicle being scrapped has been registered in Gozo since October 11, 2021.

Other incentives launched on Friday include: