Transport Malta has called for all the 'unroadworthy' buses named in the judicial protest to be removed from service until all checks required are carried out.

The press release was published after a supervisor responsible for certifying route buses filed a judicial protest against Malta Public Transport, alleging that he had been threatened after refusing to certify public buses as roadworthy when they were not.

“The Authority has asked the Public Transport Operator to remove from service those buses mentioned in the Judicial Protest until all the checks and verification required by it are carried out,” the statement said.

MPT supervisor Claudio Cutajar alleged in court filings on Tuesday that he was pressured by his superiors to certify buses that needed major repairs as fit for use.

He claimed that the situation is so dire, he would not allow his own son to travel by bus.

MPT has categorically denied the allegations and said in a statement on Tuesday that Cutajar is currently facing disciplinary action for gross misconduct.

The company added that it would be taking legal action in light of Cutajar's protest to "defend its reputation".

In parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Transport Minister Chris Bonett said the vehicle inspectorate unit at Transport Malta conducts random checks on all buses.

“I have been informed that the unit carries out random checks on nine to 15 buses per week,” he said.

He said any bus found to have severe deficiencies is issued with an immediate prohibition and cannot be used until the matter is rectified and reinspected by the unit.

Bonett was replying to questions asked by PN transport shadow minister Adrian Delia, who raised the issue on the judicial protest.

Bonett said the last bus that was inspected and handed an immediate prohibition was on March 10.

The bus in question had problems with lighting, some body work that needed attention and an issue with the windscreen.

“I have been informed that the bus is still not in service and is at the Malta Public Transport depot in Luqa.”

In his judicial protest, Cutajar said there were several instances where he was told to certify buses as roadworthy even though repairs for “substantial damages” had not been done, he said in his protest.

He cited two recent examples.

In January, his workshop manager, Joe Grixti, ordered him to greenlight two vehicles.

One bus had oil leaking onto the brakes, giving rise to potential malfunctioning of the braking system and also the risk of fire when the fluid heated up on the road.

Cutajar refused, saying his conscience would not allow him to risk somebody getting hurt.

He also pointed out that repairs were logged onto the relative job card.