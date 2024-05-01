Transport Malta will not publish an internal investigation it claims found no evidence of abuse within its maritime enforcement section, saying it does not want to hinder an ongoing police investigation.

“It would be premature to publish such reports, so as not to hinder that [police] investigation. We leave it to the authorities to do their work and investigate where necessary,” a Transport Malta spokesperson told Times of Malta in a reply to questions.

“An internal board of inquiry has concluded there was no evidence of tampering of fines. The report has been promptly shared with the police to facilitate their inquiries. Transport Malta is fully collaborating with them in their independent and distinct investigation.”

Malta Today reported that senior Transport Malta officials are at the centre of a corruption racket in which they allegedly dropped maritime fines in exchange for bribes.

It said at least three officials within the Maritime Enforcement Unit had tampered with the fines and that in 2021 alone, 59 per cent of Transport Malta fines issued to sea vessels were “lost”.

The transport authority, that has been riddled with corruption allegations in the past, says an internal investigation found no evidence of abuse, but the Nationalist Party is not buying it.

The PN says “it has evidence that proves otherwise” and is reliably informed that figures of “lost” fines in 2022 and last year “are even worse”.

That is why it has demanded that Transport Malta publish the internal investigation, along with how it was carried out and the names of the investigators on the board.

“We don’t trust this investigation and we have reason to believe it was compromised. We have evidence showing officials were forced to lie under oath and that the board of inquiry members were in contact with witnesses who were testifying before them,” PN shadow ministers said.

The PN have accused the police of “lethargy” on the case and claimed the government cannot clamp down on abuse as it is being kept hostage by some Transport Malta officials.

In its reply to questions, the transport authority said it “takes all allegations seriously and is committed to collaborating with law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough and transparent process”.

But it offered no explanation to the allegation that 59 per cent of all maritime fines issued in 2021 were “lost”.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed they are investigating the case.