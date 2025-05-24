The Valletta pedestrian crossing to get to the Gozo Fast Ferry has been removed, and will be replaced by pelican crossings further down the road, Transport Malta said.

The statement comes after Gozitan PN MP Alex Borg flagged its removal at the fast ferry terminal at the Grand Harbour saying the decision should be reviewed.

On Saturday, Transport Malta said the previous pedestrian crossing was located too close to the tunnel entrance, creating a bottleneck and posing a risk to commuters crossing from and to the ferry terminal.

“For this reason, it was removed. In its place, a new and safer system is being developed, including two synchronised pelican crossings and improved signage,” a statement by the transport authority said.

Meanwhile, TM said officers are present in the area to help pedestrians cross.

Boarding and alighting bays, as well as taxi stands and bus stops, are also being moved to improve overall accessibility.

Works on all this will continue next week, they said.