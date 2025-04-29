As a small island nation on the frontlines of the Mediterranean migration route, Malta finds itself at the centre of one of Europe’s most complex and politically sensitive challenges – managing asylum claims and returns.

It is widely known that, over the past two decades, Malta has become a landing point for thousands of migrants and asylum seekers making dangerous sea journeys from North Africa to Europe. But beyond the dramatic headlines of arrivals and rescues, many who are denied asylum end up stuck in legal limbo, unable to return home and unable to fully participate in society.

Part of the challenge lies in how Malta’s system is structured. The International Protection Agency, formerly known as the Office of the Refugee Commissioner, assesses asylum applications and determines whether a person qualifies for international protection, such as refugee status or subsidiary protection. If an application is rejected, the case is handed over to the Principal Immigration Officer, who is tasked with issuing return orders and overseeing deportations.

These agencies operate independently, under separate legal frameworks and possibly with differing priorities. As a result, coordination can be inconsistent, and legal procedures – particularly appeals – can drag on. For rejected asylum seekers, this means prolonged uncertainty, stress and the inability to plan their futures.

The situation becomes especially complicated when a person comes from a country with no readmission agreement with Malta. People from countries such as Sudan, Somalia, or Eritrea – where conflict, instability, or lack of diplomatic agreements prevent forced returns – can remain in Malta for years without any legal pathway to regularise their status or return home.

According to reports by Aditus Foundation and the European Council on Refugees and Exiles, many become, in effect, invisible residents: physically present, yet excluded from legal recognition and basic rights.

In 2018, Malta introduced the Specific Residence Authorisation (SRA), a policy aimed at offering a measure of stability to long-term residents whose asylum applications had been rejected but who had shown genuine efforts to integrate into Maltese society. Under the scheme, individuals who had arrived irregularly before 2016 and could demonstrate consistent employment and active participation in integration initiatives were eligible for renewable two-year residence permits.

While the SRA did not amount to international protection, it served as a discretionary humanitarian measure that acknowledged the realities of people who had lived in Malta for years without legal status. However, the policy’s reach was limited. Its strict eligibility requirements excluded many, and its benefits were restricted to a narrow group of applicants.

In 2021, the Maltese government stopped accepting new applications for the SRA. Since then, roughly 1,000 individuals who had benefitted from the policy have been left in legal limbo, unsure of whether they will be allowed to remain in Malta or forced to leave. With the SRA no longer available, the only remaining option for many rejected asylum seekers is Temporary Humanitarian Protection (THP).

Access to social benefits is also limited, further hindering integration and stability - Damian Spiteri

This status is granted on a case-by-case basis to individuals who cannot be deported for humanitarian reasons – such as health concerns or political instability in their country – but who do not qualify for formal international protection.

THP offers limited rights and even less stability. Permits are typically short term, often non-renewable, and come with significant restrictions. Holders of THP are not automatically entitled to access public healthcare, making it difficult to receive essential medical treatment. Employment is often insecure, as employers are reluctant to hire individuals with unclear or expiring legal status. Access to social benefits, such as housing support or child allowances, is also limited, further hindering integration and stability.

At the same time, wider European migration policy is changing – and not always in ways that favour greater protection. In March 2025, the European Commission backed the creation of ‘return hubs’ in third countries, aiming to speed up the deportation of individuals whose asylum claims have been rejected.

Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands were named as potential pilot countries for this new initiative. Shortly afterwards, the EU published a list of seven countries it now considers ‘safe’ for return – Kosovo, Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, India, Morocco and Tunisia. This reclassification is expected to reduce the chances of nationals from these countries being granted asylum in EU member states and accelerate the deportation process.

Italy has already taken a controversial step in this direction. In April 2025, it transferred 40 rejected asylum seekers to detention centres in Albania – an unprecedented move for an EU country. These centres, originally intended to process migrants rescued at sea, were re-designated to hold individuals awaiting deportation following legal challenges. The move sparked backlash from human rights groups, which raised concerns about transparency, oversight and compliance with international law.

For Malta, these shifts in European policy could bring both challenges and opportunities. On the one hand, a more structured EU-wide approach to migration and returns may help alleviate pressure on Malta as a frontline state. On the other hand, Malta must ensure that its policies remain grounded in respect for human rights and international legal obligations.

There is, therefore, an urgent need for comprehensive, coordinated action – both nationally and at the EU level. Malta’s experience, as one of the smallest EU countries bearing a disproportionately large share of migration-related responsibilities, offers valuable lessons. But it also underlines the limitations of a fragmented system that fails to provide long-term solutions for those caught in its gaps.

As debates continue across the continent, the lives of hundreds of people in Malta hang in the balance – uncertain of their future, excluded from full participation in society, and waiting for a policy that recognises both their humanity and their right to stability.

Damian Spiteri is a lecturer in Social Work at the University of Malta. He has previously lectured at the University of York and the University of Strathclyde.