A large tree landed across Naxxar’s Labour Avenue on Friday afternoon after it was snapped in half by strong winds.

In the fall it also damaged traffic lights and street lights close by.

The road, popular for its large mature trees, was closed to traffic temporarily after the tree fell at around 4.40pm, a police spokesperson said.

The police told Times of Malta no injuries were reported.

Readers have reported heavy traffic in the area.

Strong winds were forecast for Friday, with the wind going up to gale force and the Meteorological Office issuing an orange weather warning.

Throughout the day, the West Northwest wind will be strong and very strong over the exposed areas. It will eventually veer to Northwest, with the warning valid till 10pm.