The expansion of the Swedish factory Trelleborg will create 100 new jobs and reflects the government’s Malta 2050 Vision priorities in terms of value added investment, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the expansion of the factory in Hal Far, Abela said the project, in collaboration with Malta Enterprise and INDIS Malta, was a “show of confidence” in the country, in Maltese workers and Malta’s vision for sustainable and technological development fuelled by research.

Trelleborg invested €34 million on infrastructure and equipment which will be brought in to operate the extended facility. The company, which has been operating in Malta for over 60 years, will combine its expertise in the semi-conductors sector with that of bio-pharma.

The extended facility will increase the size of the factory by more than 6,000 square metres and create 100 jobs bringing the total number of employees in the Swedish company’s Malta branch to 600.

Abela said the expansion of the factory is “opening up new horizons in emerging sectors”, highlighting how this investment goes “hand in hand with the priorities of the Malta 2050 Vision”.

“Malta remains an open country for value added investment not just a place to welcome business,” Abela said.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri described the project as an example of what can be achieved through “a strong collaboration” between the private sector and public entities.

“This type of pro-active collaboration is precisely what the Malta 2050 Vision speaks about,” Schembri said.