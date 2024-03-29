Tremors were felt across Malta on Friday morning, as a 5.8 magnitude earthquake described as 'moderately strong' was reported in Greece.

Reports of rooms shaking and waking people out of bed sprang up on social media from all across the island on Good Friday.

The Malta Seismic Monitoring Group, tremors were recorded in Malta just after 7 am, lasting for a few seconds at their highest intensity, then dying down into less perceptible aftershocks for a good ten minutes or so.

According to the Associated Press, the earthquake struck just off the southern coast of Greece, near Peloponnese.

The agency said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but that the quake was felt widely from Athens and even as far aware as Crete.

Photo: Malta Seismic Monitoring Group

According to the Maltese seismic monitoring group, two earthquakes were recorded in the Mediterranean on Friday morning.

Another 6.9 magnitude earthquake was felt from the central Mediterranean, close to the north African coast.