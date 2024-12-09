A trespasser who left a threatening note and parcel of cannabis on Helena Dalli’s doorstep has been sentenced to a one-year jail term.

Travis Francis Xuereb, 30, from St Venera later told police that he had gone to the former European Commissioner's home by mistake, thinking it was the residence of Irish mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor.

Xuereb said that he simply wanted to deliver a gift and meant no harm.

He was subsequently charged with trafficking cannabis and possession of the drug under circumstances denoting that it was not solely for personal use.

He was also charged with trespassing at the Dalli's private residence.

Other charges related to previous incidents when he harassed a female TV personality, misuse of electronic communications equipment, breach of bail and recidivism.

Xuereb, who was filmed depositing the note and cannabis thanks to CCTV cameras, registered an admission.

His lawyers requested a pre-sentencing report.

Following that report and upon the accused’s own admission the court, presided over by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, condemned Xuereb to a one-year effective jail term.

The court also imposed a three-year treatment order and protection order in favour of the Dalli couple and the TV personality for an equal term.

Lawyers Michael Sciriha and Roberto Spiteri were defence counsel. Lawyer Franco Debono appeared parte civile. Inspectors Stephen Gulia and Keith Rizzo prosecuted. Lawyer Marion Camilleri represented the Dalli couple.