Tributes have been paid to Żurrieq FC team manager Paul Bonnici after his sudden death on Wedneday.

Bonnici had been working at Żurrieq FC and became a key figure for the club and the players with his passion and dedication.

President Dino Bonnici said that his club were in deep shock.

“Pawlu used to occupy the role of team manager – but in reality he used to do much more than that, he said.

