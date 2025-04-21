Francis Zammit Dimech has been remembered as "a gentleman politician" who devoted his life to public service and carried it out "with a smile".

Tributes poured in for the long-serving former Nationalist MP, minister, and more recently, Malta's acting president died on on Monday at the age of 70.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola described him as “a gentleman, loyal, honest, a friend” and recalled his support when she was starting out in politics.

“When I contested my first European Parliament election at the age of 25, Francis opened his door to me, introduced me to people to help with my electoral campaign, and gave me valuable advice that remains relevant to this day,” she wrote.

She praised his lifelong dedication to public service, describing him as someone who had committed his entire life to the people of Malta and Gozo and always showed "the human face of politics".

“Francis – always with a reassuring smile, sending a message that everything is under control. Always with a solution, no matter how big the challenge,” she said.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono also paid tribute to Zammit Dimech, who had been serving as Acting President whenever the head of state was overseas or indisposed.

“Dr Zammit Dimech dedicated his life to public service," she said. "He represented Malta at European and local level, and throughout his professional and political career earned the respect of all those who worked with him, regardless of political views.”

Extending her condolences to his friends, relatives and colleagues, Spiteri Debono also recalled how he continued to serve in his role as Acting President despite facing a difficult period of ill health.

Prime Minister Robert Abela described Zammit Dimech as “a gentleman politician, firm in his arguments but gentle and respectful in his manner and attitude.”

“Francis loved his country,” Abela wrote, adding that “Malta will remain grateful for his service.”

He extended his “sincere condolences to his relatives and those closest to him” on behalf of the government and the people.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech announced Zammit Dimech’s death, referring to him as “a gentleman politician who was of great service to the country for decades.”

Grech said the former minister loyally served in every role he was entrusted with, dealt with every challenge, resolved every dispute, and always had a smile when facing difficulties.

The Nationalist Party, to which Zammit Dimech remained loyal throughout his life, issued its own tribute, listing his numerous roles in association with the party.

He was first elected to parliament in 1987 and subsequently re-elected in all general elections until 2017. He served in various ministerial and parliamentary secretary roles, including portfolios covering Transport, Communications, Environment, Infrastructure, Tourism, and Foreign Affairs.

Zammit Dimech was also elected to the European Parliament representing the PN and later served as Secretary General of the party and as Chairman of NET Media.

“Francis Zammit Dimech will be remembered for his extraordinary loyalty to the country and to the Partit Nazzjonalista, among other qualities,” the party said, as it expressed condolences to his family.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Anġlu Farrugia also issued a statement on behalf of the House, expressing “deep sorrow” at his passing.

“Dr Zammit Dimech’s decades of public service—both in Parliament and in Government—were marked by integrity and a steadfast commitment to Malta’s democracy,” Farrugia said.

Born in October 1954 and hailing from St Julian’s, Zammit Dimech spent decades in frontline politics. His final electoral role ended in 2019, after serving as a Member of the European Parliament.

He later took on administrative roles within the party, including as interim Secretary General during a turbulent 18-month period between 2020 and 2021.

In April 2024, he was appointed Acting President of Malta, stepping in whenever the President was abroad or indisposed.