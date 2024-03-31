The Cathedral Museum Mdina has edited and published a comprehensive, three-volume account of the coinage of Malta written by the late Emmanuel Azzopardi.

Geographically situated at the southern frontier of Europe, south of Carthage and west of Phoenicia and Greece, the Maltese islands have for centuries been at the forefront of western civilisation. The Coinage of Malta by Azzopardi is a tangible testament to this, say the publishers.

The author is a well-known authority on Maltese coins and recognised as a leading numismatist worldwide.

The late author has written a number of books. In 1993, he published Malta-History of the Coinage, followed by The Coinage of the Crusades and World of Islam. He was an ardent collector and exhibitor of Maltese coinage.

A must for every collector of Melitensia and Maltese coins.

The book comes in three volumes. Volume one deals with the coinage in circulation in Malta between the years 400 BC and AD 1529. Volumes two and three cover the coinage of the Order of St John in Malta.

They are beautifully illustrated and besides giving a technical description of the coins illustrated in the book they also tell the story behind these coins.

The book is another story of Malta. It is a must for every collector of Melitensia and Maltese coins.

The three volumes of The Coinage of Malta by Emmanuel Azzopardi are being sold exclusively by the Malta Numismatic Society. One may purchase them from here.