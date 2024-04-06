Two women and a man have been charged with stealing from a Sliema shop and then beating the shop attendant who chased them.

Valentina Schembri, 25, Leanne Chalbi, 35 and Ans Ghodban, 28, all living at Sliema within walking distance from where the incident took place, were charged with the violent theft which allegedly occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Around an hour later, at around 3:30pm, the shop attendant called the police and asked for help.

When officers arrived on site, the woman explained how two female customers had entered the shop, browsing the shelves and then asking about some items on display.

The attendant moved away from the cash point. When she returned, she found the cash drawer open. Some €150 to €170 were missing.

She immediately rushed outside and chased after the women, who were walking away with a man, and took photos of the three suspects using her mobile phone.

That was when they turned aggressive and started hitting her.

The alleged victim later showed those photos to the police, who immediately headed out to monitor the area.

Officers later spotted the three suspects at a bus stop. They matched the description and photos supplied by the shop attendant.

When police searched them, they found some of the allegedly stolen items which included a reddish handbag, various rings, a keychain and two cigarette lighters bearing the Maltese emblem.

Police also found €35 in Ghodban’s possession, said prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman when outlining the events leading up to the arrest.

On Friday, all three were charged with aggravated theft, with Ghodban charged as an accomplice in the violent aggression against the shop attendant.

Schembri was also separately charged with attacking and violently resisting two police officers.

Ghodban was charged with breaching bail conditions and all three were charged with relapsing.

All pleaded not guilty.

Their lawyers sought to throw cold water upon the prosecution’s case, arguing that evidence was rather sparse.

Ghodban had not stolen anything, his lawyers argued, and the prosecution was just assuming that he had served as a lookout for the two women.

Moreover, the €35 in cash found in his possession was inconclusive evidence.

“Who would not have €35 in his possession?!”remarked defence lawyer Franco Debono, highlighting further that the amount allegedly stolen did not exceed €200.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila pointed out that Ghodban had not only remained outside but was also not masked nor armed.

Lawyer Jose’ Herrera argued that it the case was one of purely “numerical violence” and was only classified as aggravated because more than two suspects were involved.

Lawyer Adriano Spiteri argued that the amount allegedly stolen was minimal and all evidence was preserved.

Yet AG lawyer Giuliana Magro rebutted that it took three persons to carry out such a “petty theft” and that the three had allegedly beaten the shop attendant.

The circumstances of the case and their criminal record made it likely that the accused would not abide by bail conditions, the prosecutor argued.

After hearing submissions by all parties the court, presided over by Magistrate Jean Paul Grech, turned down the request for bail.

The court noted that the accused had criminal records and that their the alleged victim was still to testify.

AG lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti and Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted.Lawyer Jose’ Herrera was counsel to Schembri.Lawyer Adriano Spiteri was legal aid counsel to Chalbi.Lawyers Franco Debono and Ishmael Psaila were counsel to Ghodban.