Triumph’s line-up is quite varied these days. Naturally, its range of Scramblers is well-known, as are its globe-trotting Tiger models. But if you’re after a motorcycle with an even more throwback finish, then it’s this bike – the Bobber – which will no doubt rise above the rest.

Built in the image of classic cruiser motorcycles, the Bobber is a low-riding bike that majors on style and charisma but, in typical Triumph fashion, is backed up with some serious engine performance alongside a real focus on the details. We’ve been checking it out to see how it stacks up.

Style comes very high up the Bobber’s list of priorities. It sits within Triumph’s ‘Modern Classics’ range alongside bikes like the Speed Twin and Thruxton RS but whereas they have a sportier focus, the Bobber is an unashamed cruiser. Its low-slung design mimics those bikes seen thundering along California’s open roads, rather than Cornwall’s lanes.

But geography aside, the Bobber is available in a number of specifications so that it can be personalised properly, with a new ‘Purple Stealth’ appearing as a particularly stand-out choice – you don’t tend to see that many deep purple motorcycles on sale.

