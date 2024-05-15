Think of Triumph and you’ll probably imagine some large-engined monster charging through the streets or heading into an off-road adventure. However, bigger engines aren’t always the easiest to get along with – particularly for new riders – and they cost more to insure, repair and fuel. That’s where this motorcycle comes in – the new Scrambler 400X.

It draws its design cues from Triumph’s Scrambler range but instead of a 900 or 1,200cc engine, it adopts a far smaller single-cylinder petrol which should, in theory, make it a cheaper-to-run option than the rest of this British firm’s range. We’ve been out on the 400X to see what it’s like.

Naturally, the bulk of what this motorcycle is about is that engine. However, it’s still got the same ‘Modern Classic’ feel that you’ll find in some of Triumph’s other models while it aims to still bring the excellent attention to detail that you’d expect from this brand.

