Troops boarded a Virtu catamaran from small boats and a helicopter on Tuesday in a joint military exercise by the Maltese and Italian armed forces.

Operation Barracuda, as the exercise was code-name, included rushing to the assistance of the Sicily ferry Jean de La Valette, at sea off Malta after an SOS.

Troops board the Sicily ferry from a small boat in a military exercise. (AFM photo)

The armed troops boarded the large catamaran from small boats and down a fast rope from a helicopter to seize control of the bridge and conduct a search of the vessel.

Troops come down a fast rope onto the Sicily ferry Jean de la Valette. (AFM photo)

In another part of the exercise AFM and Italian Coastguard helicopters and vessels were deployed to evacuate passengers from the ferry in the fastest way possible. Rescuers from search and rescue launches also recovered passengers who fell overboard.

All photos: AFM, Italian Coast Guard.

Troops search a passenger cabin on the Sicily ferry. (AFM photo).

Tending to an 'injured' passenger on board the ferry.

An Italian Coast Guard vessel engaged in the exercise.