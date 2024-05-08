Troops boarded a Virtu catamaran from small boats and a helicopter on Tuesday in a joint military exercise by the Maltese and Italian armed forces.
Operation Barracuda, as the exercise was code-name, included rushing to the assistance of the Sicily ferry Jean de La Valette, at sea off Malta after an SOS.
The armed troops boarded the large catamaran from small boats and down a fast rope from a helicopter to seize control of the bridge and conduct a search of the vessel.
In another part of the exercise AFM and Italian Coastguard helicopters and vessels were deployed to evacuate passengers from the ferry in the fastest way possible. Rescuers from search and rescue launches also recovered passengers who fell overboard.
All photos: AFM, Italian Coast Guard.