A pick-up truck that was allegedly stolen in Canada and sold to a Maltese man in Libya was released to its new owner on Wednesday after a court declared that the police had not proven that there were investigations or court proceedings about the vehicle abroad.

The Ford F150 Raptor was seized by the Malta police last October when its new owner, Josmar Briffa, brought it to the island and attempted to register it.

Briffa, who had filed an application against the police, pleaded that he was not shown any documents to prove that the vehicle was stolen or that any investigations were underway. Moreover, he was not a suspect in the alleged case, and he had provided several documents showing that he had bought the vehicle from Libya.

He argued that the police did not have a legal basis to seize and hold his vehicle.

A police officer testified that while the vehicle was in the process of being registered, the police discovered an alert about it on the Interpol system. It had allegedly been stolen in 2022.

Briffa was not a suspect and the police had no idea whether there were proceedings before the Canadian courts in connection with the theft, the witness said.

The court observed that the vehicle was impounded following an alert on the Interpol system, which at law, was not enough for the police to seize and retain items. This was different from an alert on the Schengen Information System.

The court also observed that Briffa was not a suspect in any offence in connection with the vehicle and there were no criminal proceedings about it.

Magistrate Ann Marie Thake therefore ordered the vehicle to be returned to Briffa.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri assisted Briffa.