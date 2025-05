A truck crash that set 250 million bees free has sparked warnings in the western US, with police telling people to avoid swarms of the stinging insects.

The accident happened in Washington state in the far northwest of the country, when a semi-trailer carrying a load of hives overturned.

"250 million bees are now loose," wrote Whatcom County Sheriff on its social media page.

"AVOID THE AREA due to the potential of bee escaping and swarming".

It said the truck was carrying approximately 70,000lbs (32,000kg) of bees.

"Shortly after 9 a.m. the hives came off the truck, which freed the bees. Master beekeepers are on scene, and others are on the way, to assist in re-setting the box hives. The plan is to allow the bees to re-hive and find their queen bee. That should occur within the next 24-48 hours. The goal is to save as many of the bees as possible," the Sheriff's Office said.

Roads in the region, which nestles the border with Canada and is just 30 miles from Vancouver, have been closed as bee experts help with the clean-up.

While some beekeepers aim only to produce honey, many others rent out their hives to farmers who need the insects to pollinate their crops.