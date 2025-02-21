Truck drivers from around Malta and Gozo are coming together tomorrow to host a fundraising event in aid of Amber, a young girl who was paralysed after being involved in a traffic accident and now needs to be sent to Italy for special treatment. Monetary donations are urgently needed to support her recovery.

The event, titled Truck-Tastic Truck Show, is taking place at Ġnien l-Għarusa tal-Mosta from 6.30 to 11pm.

Entry to the truck show is by donation, both for visitors and participants. Truck drivers must be on site between 2 and 5.30pm to set up their trucks.

Visitors will be able to take a truck ride against a small donation. There will also be a strongman show at 8pm by Tony Farrugia and Mr Cool, including a truck-pull feat.

Drinks will be available for purchase from different stands.

