US President Donald Trump on Friday called for a 50 per cent tariff on imports from the European Union, raising the stakes in his global trade war.

Lamenting that negotiations with the EU "are going nowhere," Trump said on Truth Social he is recommending "a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025."

The announcement marks an escalation of Trump's trade war with the EU, which currently has a 10% tariff of all goods being brought into America.

The president also threatened to impose a 25% import tax on iPhones not manufactured in America.

Donald Trump's post. Photo: Truth.

Following the announcement, European stock markets tumbled.

The Paris CAC 40 index of blue-chip stocks was down 2.8 percent at around 1208 GMT while the Frankfurt DAX fell 2.5 percent after Trump said US-EU negotiations were "going nowhere".

In a post on Trump's social media platform Truth The US president said the EU was formed "for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE".

"Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable".

Five minutes before that post Trump set his sights at Apple.

"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else".

"If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank your for your attention to this matter!" he said.