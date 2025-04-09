A decision by US President Donald Trump to halt enforcement of an anti-corruption law for the prosecution of Americans accused of bribing foreign officials means that US authorities will not prosecute Steward Healthcare representatives for alleged bribery in Malta’s hospitals deal, the Daphne Foundation said.

In a post shared on social media, the foundation wrote: “The US embargo on FCPA enforcement means US authorities will not prosecute Steward and its representatives for alleged bribery of Maltese officials. Ensuring accountability is now up to Malta’s institutions.”

Halting an anti-corruption law

In February, Trump signed an executive order titled “Pausing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) Enforcement to Further American Economic and National Security”.

His decision essentially halted the enforcement of an anti-corruption law that has been in place for about 50 years. The law prohibits US firms from trying to retain or win new business with other countries by bribing government officials.

The executive order set in motion a six-month review of the US Justice Department’s overall approach to enforcing the FCPA as well as of currently pending FCPA cases or investigations.

In July last year media reported that Federal authorities in Boston had opened a criminal investigation into Steward Healthcare.

The CBS news network said federal prosecutors at the US Attorney's office in Boston were investigating Steward for alleged fraud and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Steward Healthcare filed for bankruptcy in early May.

The alleged case to answer for

The case involves a deal, originally struck in 2015, in which the management of three of Malta's hospitals – Gozo General, St Luke's and Karin Grech - was handed over to Vitals, a private company, with no experience in healthcare.

The concession was taken over by Steward Healthcare in 2018. In February 2023, a court annulled the concession, citing fraud.

This led to the arraignment of ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat, his former minister Konrad Mizzi and former chief of staff Keith Schembri for their alleged involvement in the fraudulent hospitals' concession. They are facing criminal charges together with 11 other individuals and eight companies that stand accused of money laundering and other major crimes.

The Maltese government and Steward are currently facing off in international arbitration, the former demanding payment of funds handed to the company for the management of the hospitals, and the latter seeking compensation for the abrogation of the concession agreement.