Just like Napoleon and Hitler before him, Donald Trump embarks upon what may prove to be his defeat. Both small men with great dictatorial dreams to dominate the world in their days, Napoleon and Hitler made the wrong decision to attack the largest enemy of their days – Russia.

Little did they imagine the resilience and ruthlessness of the rulers of that huge country, the Tsar and Stalin, who drew France and Germany into battle by retreating and scorching their country, killing millions of their own citizens in the process but also stretching the invading armies so much that hundreds of thousands of invaders died of cold and hunger – all caused by the hubris and stupidity of Napoleon and Hitler.

Trump is another of those small men with big dreams of being a dictator. He too is stupid by first attacking too many imagined enemies, including his country’s greatest friends, all at the same time. He also stubbornly thinks he can attack the largest enemy in sight, in his case, China.

China is today what Russia was in the 18th and 19th centuries. Its leader is also resilient and ruthless and will willingly allow his own people to suffer hunger and even death in order to win the battle over the dictator from the West. The Chinese have been kept in check for so many centuries by dictators that they dare not revolt.

Similarities abound and there is only one outcome to all this. A defeat of the petty American dictator, which brings with it lots of pain upon himself, his people, but also upon the rest of the world including ourselves.

What are the remedies available to avoid a prolonged fight between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping which Xi will undoubtedly win in the long run? Just recall what prime minister Zhou Enlai had told Henry Kissinger when the latter asked the former about his opinion on the effect Napoleon had upon the world. Zhou, in typical long-term visions that only the Chinese have, said it was still too early to say.

The Chinese have long-sightedness and lots of patience and can take severe losses to win their cause. Their cause is world dominance or, at least, dominance in their sphere of influence and lukewarm relations with the rest of the world.

Europe has a lot at stake in this jousting tournament between Trump and Xi and can play a role in resolving the situation. The American population has most to lose by Trump’s flawed foreign and trade policy. The Americans can stop this through the power of their Congress and of their courts in a proper exercise of the separation of powers entrenched in their constitution.

There are two USAs, and we want to work with the one that functions in a reasonable fashion that has brought peace, security, wealth and growth over the past 80 years

Moreover, the Republicans, Trump’s party, who have a majority in Congress, can wake up and put an end to this by just blocking the executive powers of the president. The other way would be for citizens, many of whom voted for Trump, and who are now at risk of losing their pensions and savings – and who are faced with a huge rise in the cost of goods and services caused by the crazy tariffs – to take to the streets. They could go on strike and close the airports and harbours and set an ultimatum for Trump.

Another more drastic method would be for the coastal larger states led by California, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Oregon and Washington state and others to secede from the Union and create a new USA which would have most of the businesses of today’s America and leave the inward-looking states with the national debt to Trump. China would do the rest by not renewing their investments in US bonds and calling on Trump’s smaller country to pay the debt, bringing him to his knees.

The new USA would then join up with Canada, Mexico and the EU in a Transatlantic Single Market, a new TTIP, that would be too powerful for China to break or enter into with dumping practices. This could be a new world order similar the one of pre-Trump America which has served us all very well. The other remaining states of the US would come back to rejoin the new Union as they had done 250 years ago after the Civil War.

This sounds very radical but, just as we have had Brexit, the US can have Statexits by the reasonable and wealthy states too.

What none of us can tolerate is our ally, our major partner, the US, to jerk wildly and uncontrollably led by the whims and fancies of a soon to be octogenarian who wants to be bowed to by sycophants like his present entourage of fawning advisors who are constantly insulting their friends and allies.

There are two USAs and we want to work with the one that functions in a reasonable and long-term fashion that has brought peace and security, wealth and growth over the past 80 years.

Is there real leadership in the anti-Trump USA or in Europe able to bring the world back to its senses? Can Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz with governor Gavin Newsom of California be our saviours?

China will never give in to pressure by the US but will respond to soft power and long-term solutions.

Trump should concentrate on bringing peace to Ukraine, helping to create a new state of Palestine under the two-state solution and stopping the crimes against humanity being carried out by Israel.

He should leave the economy to function and forget isolationism as a policy. This could even earn him the Nobel Peace Prize and he could ride away into the sunset like the Marlboro advertisement.

John Vassallo is a former ambassador to the EU.