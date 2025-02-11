The Gaza ceasefire appeared increasingly fragile Tuesday after Hamas said US President Donald Trump's latest warning "further complicates" the agreement with Israel, which has so far led to five hostage-prisoner swaps.

Trump said that "all hell" would break out if Hamas failed to release all Israeli hostages by the weekend.

The truce, in place since January 19, largely halted more than 15 months of fighting in Gaza but has come under strain in recent days.

International efforts to salvage it intensified, with Jordan's King Abdullah II expected to raise the issue during his meeting with Trump in Washington later Tuesday.

Donald Trump proposes letting 'all hell break loose' in Gaza if Hamas does not free Israeli hostages by noon on Saturday. Video: AFP

Tensions, which initially spiked after Trump proposed last month taking over Gaza and removing its more than two million inhabitants, have grown since his latest comments.

"As far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday 12 o'clock -- I think it's an appropriate time -- I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out," Trump said on Monday.

The ceasefire agreement calls for staggered releases over the 42-day first phase of the deal.

Senior Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri said Trump's remark "further complicates matters".

"Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties and this is the only way to return the prisoners (hostages)," he told AFP.

"The language of threats has no value and further complicates matters."

Palestinian Hamas fighters escort Israeli hostage Or Levy on a stage before handing him over to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on February 8. Photo: AFP

Another senior Hamas official said Trump should pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to implement the agreement, not procrastinate and obstruct" aid supplies.

"Hamas and the resistance factions are committed to implementing all the terms precisely in order to make the ceasefire a success and protect our people," he said.

UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Hamas to proceed with the hostage release set for Saturday.

"We must avoid at all costs resumption of hostilities in Gaza that would lead to immense tragedy," he said on X.

'Complete violation'

War-weary Gazans fear the ceasefire may collapse.

"I pray that the ceasefire holds, but there are no guarantees because the ruling faction in Israel wants war, and I believe there is also a faction within Hamas that wants war," said Adnan Qassem, 60, from Deir el-Balah.

"The people are the ones who suffer and pay the price."

Trump's threat came hours after Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said the hostage release scheduled for Saturday was postponed.

Talal Al-Assali, 64, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip this week. Photo:AFP

It accused Israel of failing to meet its commitments under the agreement, including on aid, and cited the deaths of three Gazans at the weekend.

But the group said "the door remains open for the prisoner exchange batch to proceed as planned, once the occupation complies".

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz called Hamas' move a "complete violation" of the ceasefire deal, signalling fighting could resume.

"I have instructed the IDF (military) to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza," he said.

Negotiators were set to meet in Qatar to discuss the truce's implementation, which remains unsettled.

Talks on a second phase were supposed to start on day 16 of the truce, but Israel had refused to send negotiators to Doha.

Trump on Jordan, Egypt

Netanyahu has praised Trump's proposal to displace Gazans as "revolutionary".

The proposal, which the United Nations and experts have said would violate international law, has already drawn widespread criticism.

Trump said he could "conceivably" halt aid to US allies Jordan and Egypt if they refuse to take in Palestinians under his controversial Gaza plan, and the matter is expected to come up during his talks with Jordan's king later Tuesday.

Egypt has rejected "any compromise" of Palestinian rights, including "remaining on the land".

Trump told Fox News that Palestinians would not have the right to return to Gaza.

"I'm talking about building a permanent place for them because if they have to return now, it'll be years before you could ever -- it's not habitable," he said.

Asked if they would have the right to return, Trump said: "No, they wouldn't, because they're going to have much better housing."

For Palestinians, any forced displacement evokes memories of the "Nakba", or catastrophe -- the mass displacement of Palestinians during Israel's creation in 1948.

The Gaza war was triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, the deadliest in Israel's history, which resulted in the deaths of 1,211 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Militants also took 251 hostages, of whom 73 remain in Gaza, including 35 the Israeli military says are dead. Earlier on Tuesday officials announced the death of Shlomo Mansour, an elderly Israeli hostage, still held in Gaza.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says the war has killed at least 48,208 people in the territory, figures the UN considers reliable.