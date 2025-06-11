US President Donald Trump touted Wednesday an agreement reached between Washington and Beijing after two days of trade talks, saying China would supply "magnets, and any necessary rare earths" to the world's biggest economy.

The issue of rare earth exports was a key sticking point in negotiations in London, and Trump added that Washington in turn would allow Chinese students to remain at US colleges after the deal -- which is subject to his and Chinese leader Xi Jinping's final approval.

Earlier, top US and Chinese officials said they had agreed on a "framework" to move forward on trade after their two days of high-level talks.

All eyes were on the outcomes of negotiations as both sides tried to overcome an impasse over export restrictions, with US officials earlier accusing Beijing of slow-walking approvals for shipments of rare earths.

The world's two biggest economies were also seeking a longer-lasting truce in their escalating tariff war, with levies reduced temporarily.

"We're moving as quickly as we can," US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told reporters. "We feel positive about engaging with the Chinese."

Speaking separately to reporters, China International Trade Representative Li Chenggang said: "Our communication has been very professional, rational, in-depth and candid."

Li expressed hope that the progress made in London would help to boost trust on both sides.

© Agence France-Presse