US President Donald Trump said his early departure from the G7 summit in Canada on Monday had "nothing to do" with working on ceasefire between Israel and Iran, adding France's leader, Emmanuel Macron, was "wrong" in how he described the exit.

"Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a 'cease fire' between Israel and Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!"