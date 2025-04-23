Russia and Ukraine are "very close" to securing a peace deal, US President Donald Trump has claimed while criticising Volodmyr Zelensky.

Writing on his Truth Social account, Trump said Zelensky's stance on occupied Crimea was "very harmful" to peace negotiations, saying the Ukrainian leader was making "inflammatory" statements that would just prolong the fighting.

"Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" Trump asked.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, Zelensky pushed back against a US proposal to recognise Russia's control of Crimea as part of a peace deal.

"Ukraine will not legally recognise the occupation of Crimea," Zelensky said. "There's nothing to talk about here. It's against our constitution."

Donald Trump's post. Photo: Truth Social

American officials are understood to have presented that proposal to Ukraine last week, the Journal reported.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, years before the current war began, immediately following Ukraine's so-called Maidan Revolution.

In his Truth Social post, Trump said Zelensky - who he described as "the man with no cards" - had a duty to get a deal done.

"He can have peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole country," Trump wrote.