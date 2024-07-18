Amid the MAGA hats and Trump t-shirts, another item has become the hot accessory at the US Republican convention - an ear bandage.

Supporters of Donald Trump have been taping white bandages to their right ears in solidarity with the former president, who survived an assassination attempt on Saturday.

Ear bandages are a widely seen accessory at the convention. Photo: AFP

The 78-year-old was left with a bloodied ear in a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, which also killed a bystander.

Two days later, he made a triumphant return to the public eye wearing a bandage strapped over one ear.

Trump has appeared at the convention wearing a bandage after he was shot in the ear. Photo: AFP

As the attack loomed large in the convention, his supporters have echoed the heavily bandaged former president, with accessories of their own.

"I'm just grateful we're going to hear from him. It's a miracle that his life was spared, and I really believe it was God's hand," Teena Horlacher, a 50-year-old delegate from Utah, told AFP.

"I'd love for him to talk about Saturday, what his feelings were."

A delegate has her ear bandage attached in solidarity with Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

Trump will get the red carpet treatment Thursday as he accepts the Republican nomination to run for US president in a hotly-anticipated speech capping a historic party convention.

The unusual ear bandage accessory is sweeping the convention hall. Photo: AFP