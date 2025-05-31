The news that Malta’s second nominee to the European General Court – one of the courts making up the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) – has withdrawn her bid has embarrassed us all – and for good reason. Having one nomination rejected is bad enough. Having the second nominee withdraw her name for fear of an impending rejection is something else.

To refresh our memories, Edward Zammit Lewis, former justice minister and a close ally of former prime minister Joseph Muscat, was nominated for the important role, yet, his nomination was, unfortunately, rejected by the EU’s vetting committee, Comité 255, in December 2024, citing concerns about experience and suitability for the role.

Yet, instead of learning its lesson, the government seemed intent on doubling down, sending yet another obviously close associate.

None other than Environment Minister Miriam Dalli’s sister, Veronique Dalli was next in line, yet, her nomination immediately raised eyebrows and not just because of familial ties. Many questioned whether her legal experience truly measured up to the rigorous standards expected of the CJEU. The suspicions seemed to be well-founded when Dalli withdrew her candidacy herself, after an unfavourable interview, which she claimed to be heading towards a “pre-determined” outcome.

I have no doubt about Dalli’s integrity. I have no reason to believe that her honesty has been compromised in front of the court’s committee; however, both Dalli and Zammit Lewis evidently lacked the necessary expertise to be sufficiently qualified to fill the role.

This is not a job for any old lawyer with a fancy name. It requires a very specific CV, including specialisation.

These positions are not tokens to be handed out as rewards for loyalty or party service. This is a role in the most sophisticated legal apparatus of the EU, entrusted to judge over overlapping competences of national and European importance.

Apart from upholding the rule of the written law, the judges also develop new case law by teleological interpretation, hence wielding crucial power in shaping the present and future of the EU.

The government should try competence this time round. With little effort, Prime Minister Robert Abela could find someone who is truly qualified for the job and who would make the country proud, because, otherwise, we risk becoming the laughing stock of Europe.

Both Veronique Dalli and Edward Zammit Lewis evidently lacked the necessary expertise - Peter Agius

Do these people realise how amateurish they all seem to the rest of the world? Do they realise how humiliating for the rest of the country all this is?

It makes us look as though Malta doesn’t have anyone who is capable of serving in this position, when this couldn’t be further from the truth. In Malta, we have many very experienced, bright minds who have specialised in European law and who have made an excellent name for themselves in the field.

We have at least a score of legal professionals who the government sponsored in the past for specialised EU legal studies in Europe. We have another score of Maltese nationals with legal experience in EU institutions. Did they look into those lists? Why not? Maybe because the meritocracy pledge got lost on the way?

Two consecutive nominees, both intimately linked to the Labour Party, rejected or withdrawn after scrutiny. What does this say about the way we value competence in Malta? What does it say about the government’s priorities when it comes to representing Malta on the European stage?

Malta’s inability to field a single credible, uncontroversial candidate is a failure of governance and a failure of foresight.

This is why the Nationalist Party is proposing a revision of the entire nominations system.

The prime minister should admit his failure and the government must immediately set in motion the necessary reform which will lead to a serious, independent and transparent process for future nominations.

Malta and the Maltese people deserve far better than this.

Peter Agius is a Nationalist Party MEP.