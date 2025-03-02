I fully expected my piece supporting Donald Trump’s ban on transgender women competing in women’s sport to hit a few nerves, but not quite as many as it did.

Apparently, in today’s world, it is not okay to have an opinion on something that doesn’t instantly confirm to the ideals of political correctness. It doesn’t matter what the argument is or the logic behind it. It doesn’t matter if what you are saying makes perfect sense. If it doesn’t tick the woke boxes, it must simply be dismissed as wrong.

And me agreeing with Donald? Well, that makes me the devil.

I did get some messages of support. Absolutely. But there were many others who suggested I was mentally trapped in the 1930s, a minority hater, and that I should lose my job. One Facebook commentator suggested I should be reported to the authorities for a hate crime.

Wow!

But I tell you what, if sticking up for the millions of women around the globe who dedicate their life to competitive sports means I am guilty of any of those things, then so be it. I won’t be changing my opinion on this.

Last Sunday I highlighted a report by the United Nations that says women have lost out on 900 medals to trans athletes. However, I got an e-mail from Erica Connerney, a professor at Pace University in New York, suggesting this report is not accurate.

“I don’t mean to get in the way of the self-righteous glory of your transphobic monograph, but you did not fact-check, and it must be said: you didn’t do your job,” she said.

I’m not going to get drawn into apologising for quoting a report issued by the United Nations. As global organisations go, they tend to be one of the more reputable ones who enjoy a large degree of credibility.

But even so, let’s say it is wrong. Let’s say the 900 number is massively inflated, that doesn’t change the base reality: if just one woman has lost out in one event to one trans athlete, in circumstances that are not properly justifiable, that is one too many.

And you don’t have to do much research to realise that, in the US alone, it is way more than one.

When it comes to business, education, politics, science and every other sector of society, trans women should be welcomed with open arms. But competitive sport is a different beast

Let’s take the story of 15-year-old Chelsea Mitchell, a very promising sprinter in Connecticut, whose sporting aspirations were repeatedly stamped on by two boys who had decided to identify as girls.

“Twenty-seven times during my high-school career, all four years, I had to return to the line and settle into block next to first one, then two, biological male athletes to run a race that everyone knew wasn’t fair,” she said.

“I lost podium spots, awards, recognition and four state championship titles during my junior year – the time it was most crucial for college recruitment. I also lost two All-New England awards to the biologically male athletes.”

Chelsea explains how the two biological male athletes she is talking about won 15 women’s state championship titles, set 17 new individual meet records and eliminated girls more than 85 times.

“No matter how talented you are, how hard you train to shave a half-second off your time, how much you sacrifice, how much you want to win, you’ve already lost before the race even begins. It’s devastating. Defeating. Demoralising.”

Does believing that this sort of situation is fundamentally wrong and should never be allowed to happen make me evil and discriminatory? I don’t think so. And, just for the record, Ms Connerney, Chelsea’s story was carried by Newsweek. I assume that has enough credibility for you.

I am in no way, shape or form transphobic. When it comes to business, education, politics, science and every other sector of society, trans women should be welcomed with open arms.

But competitive sport is a different beast. And it is only those blinded by their dedication to woke that don’t get that.

As I have said repeatedly over the years, I would love the world’s sporting bodies to find a solution to this problem that means everyone, of all genders, can enjoy sport to the fullest.

But I am not going to pretend trans women competing against biological women is okay just to appease those who believe inclusion is more important than fair play in sport.

It isn’t and never will be.

Hang on a Mo...

If that little Egyptian fella who plays for Liverpool keeps going at his current rate he could easily end up having the greatest individual season in Premier League history.

At the time of writing, Mo Salah has 25 goals in 28 games and, if that wasn’t enough, he also has a whopping 17 assists, which is head and shoulders above everyone else in England’s top-flight; and Europe for that matter.

Barring injury, an incredible loss of form or alien abduction, Mo is well on course to beat the current record of 47 goal involvements * in a single season, which is currently held jointly by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

And those two hit that mark when there were 42 games in a season, as opposed to the 38 of the modern era.

Despite his brilliance and despite the fact that he only seems to be getting better with age, as things stand, in a little over four months, Salah will be unemployed when his Liverpool contract expires.

Are his wage demands that extortionate? Is the club reluctant to offer him the deal he wants because he is 32? I genuinely don’t get it!

Here is a player who is spearheading Liverpool’s drive towards success in England and Europe, and his contract is just being allowed to wind down like he is a fringe member of the reserve team.

The mind boggles!

* I passionately hate the word ‘involvements’ in the football context. It’s clumsy. Surely, we can come up with something that rolls off the tongue a little easier. We are talking assists and goals, right? I think we should go with “assoals”...

The fat lady has sung, Mikel

Speaking after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham United, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he wouldn’t be giving up the title fight.

“Over my dead body” I believe were his exact words.

Then in midweek his team only managed a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest to leave Liverpool 13 points clear at the top.

He may not have given up, but his players appear to have...

