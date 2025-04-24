The first Tuna of the season was caught and brought into St Paul’s Bay on Wednesday afternoon, weighing 180kg.

The catch officially marked the start of the Tuna season, a government statement said on Thursday.

Alicia Bugeja Said said said fishermen are an essential part of Malta’s maritime wealth, economy, and identity. Photo: Fisheries secretariat

“The arrival of the first tuna represents an important moment for our fishing community, who work with dedication at sea. Through tangible investments such as the free offloading service and the modern equipment funded by European funds, we are ensuring that our fishermen are equipped with everything they need to work more efficiently, safely, and sustainably,” Fisheries Junior Minister Alicia Bugeja said.

She said fishermen are an essential part of Malta’s maritime wealth, economy, and identity.

That is why the government is strengthening maritime infrastructure and continuing to support the fisheries sector, she said.

The government is doing that by offering free offloading services for Tuna fishermen, she said.

“During this season, the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture is offering a free 24-hour offloading service from the Marsaxlokk quay to facilitate the work of fishermen when they return with their catch. This service is being provided through a modern crawling crane, financed by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF)”.