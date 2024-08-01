A 40-year-old Tunisian fisherman died of head injuries aboard a fishing vessel within Malta’s search-and-rescue area, Times of Malta has been informed.

The incident took place outside Maltese territorial waters between Malta and Lampedusa late on Wednesday afternoon.

The fishing vessel is registered in Tunisia.

The Armed Forces of Malta were informed - first by the Italian Guardia Costiera and then through a separate emergency call - that a man had suffered head injuries in a fall aboard a vessel.

Sources told Times of Malta an airwing helicopter was dispatched and on arriving on site, search-and-rescue personnel applied bandages in an attempt to stop the bleeding, even though the man appeared lifeless.

The body was then airlifted to Malta.

It is understood that the inquiring authorities have been informed of a broken crane aboard the fishing vessel.

Closer inspection of the body revealed wounds on the left and right hands and a wound and blood on the back of the head.

The autopsy has excluded foul play.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud initiated a magisterial inquiry.

Police inspectors Roxanne Tabone and Kurt Zahra conducted the investigations.