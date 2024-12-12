Turkey has named a new chief of mission to its long-closed embassy in Damascus, which it has pledged to reopen following the overthrow of strongman Bashar al-Assad, the Anadolou news agency said Thursday.

Burhan Koroglu was named as Turkey's temporary charge d'affaires at its embassy, Anadolou said, quoting foreign ministry sources who did not say when he would take up his post.

On Tuesday, Turkey's top diplomat Hakan Fidan said Ankara would reopen its Damascus embassy when conditions allowed.

The Damascus embassy closed on March 26, 2012, a year after Syria's civil war began, due to the deteriorating security situation amid calls by the Turkish government for Assad to step down.

Koroglu was named as Turkey's ambassador to Nouakchott, Mauritania, exactly a year ago.

It was not immediately clear how long he would hold the temporary position in Damascus.