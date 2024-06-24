Turkish Airlines has been named Best Airline in Europe by Skytrax at the prestigious 2024 World Airline Awards.

Held in London at the iconic Fairmont Windsor Park on June 24, 2024, the World Airline Awards saw several accolades being presented to the successful flag carrier. In addition to being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in Europe’, Turkish Airlines won two other top awards at the ceremony, including the ‘World's Best Business Class Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in Southern Europe’.

Based on results from the independent surveys carried out by Skytrax, Turkish Airlines has been named best airline both in Europe and Southern Europe. These awards highlight the carrier’s exceptional service quality across its extensive network, underscoring the airline's dedication to providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience for its passengers. Continuing to set the benchmark for in-flight dining and offering passengers an unforgettable gastronomic journey above the clouds, Turkish Airlines has secured ‘World's Best Business Class Catering’ award.

Receiving the awards at the ceremony, Bilal Ekşi, CEO of Turkish Airlines said: “We are delighted to receive these prestigious awards from Skytrax. Being named the Best Airline in Europe and in Southern Europe, and receiving recognition for our business class catering excellence is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. As the Turkish Airlines family, we would like to thank our valued passengers, who deemed us worthy of these wonderful awards, and the Skytrax team, who put this evaluation into practice. With Turkish hospitality in our DNA, we remain committed to delivering an unmatched travel experience to our passengers and will continue to innovate and enhance our services."

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax added: "We congratulate Turkish Airlines on being named the Best Airline in Europe, which for the ninth time is a remarkable achievement in such a competitive region, and demonstrates that they are a customer favourite. Turkish Airlines repeated earlier year successes by winning the award for the World’s Best Business Class Catering and the airline and its catering partner Turkish DO&CO should be very proud of this success."