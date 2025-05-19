Türkiye's ambassador to Malta, Erdeniz Şen, has died in Ankara at the age of 50 following an illness, the Turkish embassy has announced.

Şen was appointed ambassador to Malta in February, 2023 and was still serving in the post when he died. He previously held diplomatic posts in Bahrain, Rome, Washington and Toronto.

"Mr Şen distinguished himself as a dedicated and devoted diplomat, who contributed to the strengthening of relations between our countries with unwavering commitment," President Myriam Spiteri Debono said.

Foreign Minister Ian Borg said his dedication to diplomacy and service to his country will be remembered with respect.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia said Şen had worked hard on improving relations between the parliaments of the two countries.

Former Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said Şen was a humble, hard-working diplomat who had done all he could to improve relations between Malta and Turkey and for peace in the Mediterranean.

Many hailed the ambassador's hard work after the shocking murder of young Turkish woman Pelin Kaya who was run over and then assaulted in Gzira in January 2023.

Ambassador Erdeniz Şen with President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

And architect Conrad Thake, well known for his research on the Islamic (Turkish) cemetery, said he was very appreciative of all his efforts to safeguard and promote knowledge of Emanuele Luigi Galizia, the architect of the cemetery.

"His passion for cultural heritage and strengthening Turkey-Malta relations underpinned his work."

The ambassador is survived by his wife Deniz Şahinbaş Şen and two children.