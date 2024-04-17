Heritage Malta is inviting the public to experience Fort Delimara like never before, following further consolidation and restoration works which have brought the fort’s configuration in line with its heyday, during a special opening on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th April.

Standing proud and majestic above Marsaxlokk harbour, Fort Delimara is a classic example of a Victorian coastal fortification, built during the highly tense and competitive years of the second half of the 19th century.

The barracks. The musketry parapet. The re-exposed parados. The parade ground. One of the underground ammunition magazines. One of the counterscarp galleries.

Upgrades in the technology of war, and the emergence of new potential enemies in the Mediterranean of the time, pushed the British rulers to increase drastically their investment in the coastal defence of Malta, whose value increased furthermore after the opening of the Suez Canal in 1869.

Since May of last year, consolidation works and treatments at the fort have continued unabated, and the building has now been given back its complete configuration as it was in 1964, when the British military ceased its operations within.

During the special opening, visitors will have the opportunity to explore this historical site and enjoy the results of Heritage Malta’s efforts. Eight pre-booked guided tours will take place on both days – four in Maltese, at 10.00am, 12.00pm, 2.00pm and 4.00pm, and four in English, at 11.00am, 1.00pm, 3.00pm and 5.00pm.

Chief amongst the works completed is the removal of various animal pens dating back to the 1980s, when the fort started to be used as a farm. These works have re-exposed historical features such as the 1880 musketry parapet, the parados wall and original concrete floors.

The main gate of Fort Delimara.

The underground communication passageways, which lead to the counterscarp galleries in the ditch, have been thoroughly cleaned. The counterscarp galleries, open for the first time, will only be accessible as part of a guided tour.

The fort also houses unique 38-ton guns, fortuitously abandoned at the start of the 20th century due to the prohibitive cost of transporting and scrapping them. These are now the last standing on their original carriages in the entire world. They have now been treated, their rust removed, and given a fresh layer of historically-accurate paint.

Besides guided tours, the special opening features World War II re-enactments, airsoft shooting workshops (this activity is donation-based), and a colourful programme for children, with exciting adventures and experiments.

Tickets for the guided tours, available at very affordable prices, may be booked here www.heritagemalta.mt/store or at any Heritage Malta site or museum. Admission-only tickets, at slightly lower prices, will be available at the door. The fort will be open from 10.00am till 6.00pm on both days, and visitors will be able to use a space adjacent to the fort as a parking lot.

Important disclaimers: Ground levels at the fort vary in certain places, and therefore it is very important that visitors wear comfortable shoes. Guided tours may prove challenging for wheelchair users, and parts of them may be challenging for people suffering from claustrophobia. Animals are welcome but must be held on a leash at all times. Food may be purchased onsite.